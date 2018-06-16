Valladolid earns promotion to Spain’s Liga

MADRID (AP) Valladolid earned promotion to Spain’s topflight after drawing with Numancia 1-1 on Saturday and winning their playoff 4-1 on aggregate.

Numancia got its only goal of the two-match tie in the 87th minute when Manuel del Moral scored.

Jaime Mata leveled the second leg match for host Valladolid in stoppage time.

Valladolid last played in La Liga in the 2013-14 season.

Rayo Vallecano and Huesca already earned promotion directly by finishing the second division in first and second place.

Valladolid earned promotion from the two-round playoff between the teams that finished the second division in third through sixth place.