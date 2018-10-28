United gets 4th seed despite 0-0 draw with Fire

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — D.C. United ran its unbeaten streak to nine games with a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Fire on Sunday and goalkeeper Bill Hamid finished one of the strongest seasons as the Major League Soccer regular season ended.

Hamid had two saves in his fifth shutout of the season and his save percent of 80.9 percent is the fourth best in league history for anyone with at least 40 saves.

United (14-11-9) had its five-game winning streak ended but still earned the fourth seeded in the Eastern Conference and is home against fifth-seeded Columbus for the Knockout Round on Wednesday or Thursday.

Keeper Patrick McLain, in his fifth start of the season for the Fire (8-18-8), picked up his first clean sheet by making one save.

Chicago forward Alan Gordon announced earlier Sunday that he would retire following the game. The two-time MLS Cup champion played for six different clubs during his 15 seasons in the league, and had 59 goals and 32 assists in regular-season play.