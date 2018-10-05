Torino lets slip 2-goal lead but beats Frosinone 3-2

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino edged Frosinone 3-2 in a thrilling match which saw the visiting team come from two goals down but ultimately fall to its sixth successive defeat in Serie A on Friday.

There was little sign of what was to come in a cagey first half. Andrea Belotti hit the post early on before Tomas Rincon gave Torino the lead in the 20th minute with a precise strike into the bottom left corner.

Torino doubled its lead immediately after the break when Marco Sportiello could only parry Simone Zaza’s effort and Daniele Baselli tapped in the rebound.

Frosinone had scored only once in its past seven matches but incredibly leveled with two goals in six minutes from Edoardo Goldaniga and Camilo Ciano after defensive errors.

However, Alex Berenguer rescued the match for Torino with a stunning strike into the top right corner from outside the area in the 71st after Frosinone failed to clear a cross.

Torino hit the woodwork for a second time in the match when Nicolas Nkoulou’s effort rattled the crossbar.