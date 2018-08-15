Sporting KC’s Jimmy Medranda to miss remainder of season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City defender Jimmy Medranda will miss the remainder of the season after exploratory surgery on his left knee revealed a cartilage defect that will require another surgery.

The injury was diagnosed late last week. Medranda will be sidelined about eight months.

The 24-year-old Colombian defender appeared in Sporting KC’s first 12 league matches, making eight starts with two goals and an assist. He’s been with the club since 2013 and has appeared in 97 total matches.

The injury is significant for Sporting KC, which is currently second in the Western Conference with 39 points. The club returns to the field Saturday against third-place Portland.