Shin’s saves send South Korea’s Suwon into Asian CL semis

SUWON, South Korea (AP) — Suwon Bluewings goalkeeper Shin Hwa-yong saved three penalty kicks against Jeonbuk Motors to help his team reach the semifinals of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday.

Two-time champion Jeonbuk had forced the game into extra time and then a penalty shootout by scoring three goals to recover from losing the first leg of the all-South Korean quarterfinal 3-0.

But having conceded three goals, Shin denied Jeonbuk striker Adriano from the spot in the last minute of regulation time to prevent Jeonbuk advancing, and then saved two penalties from Kim Shin-wook and Lee Dong-guk as Suwon won the shootout 4-2.

Suwon will play Kashima Antlers of Japan in the semifinals.

Jeonbuk began its comeback from 3-0 down on aggregate in the 11th minute. A left-sided cross found Adriano inside the six-yard area and the Brazilian took the ball around Shin to score.

Jeonbuk continued to dominate but had to wait until the second half to score a second when Choi Bo-kyung headed home a corner from close range five minutes after the break.

Kim Shin-wook’s header in the 71st leveled the quarterfinal at 3-3 on aggregate but Adriano squandered the chance to grab winner from the spot.