Russia eases registration process for foreign World Cup fans

MOSCOW (AP) Russia has eased rules requiring foreign visitors to register their whereabouts during the World Cup.

A decree signed by President Vladimir Putin and published on a government website says foreigners must now register with authorities within three days of arriving in a new town, rather than 24 hours, as was the case for last year’s Confederations Cup.

That’s still less than in most cases outside the World Cup period.

In a hangover from Soviet-era legislation, Russia requires residents and foreigners to register their whereabouts when traveling or moving to a new area.

While hotels will register visitors automatically, the rules could be a headache for fans staying with friends or at campsites, or who use online room-rental services such as Airbnb.