Rooney stopped as Crew beat DC United 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Rooney was stopped on a shootout attempt in his MLS playoff debut, Nick DeLeon skied D.C. United’s final kick over the crossbar and the Columbus Crew beat D.C. United 3-2 on penalty kicks after they tied 2-2 on Thursday night.

Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen denied United’s top two scorers in Rooney and Luciano Acosta. Patrick Mullins, who was traded to Columbus from D.C. earlier this year, had a chance to win it, but his penalty shot hit the post and DeLeon wasn’t close on the final attempt.

Federico Higuain, Wil Trapp and Niko Hansen converted in the shootout for Columbus. The Crew won a penalty kick shootout on the road in the knockout round for the second straight season.

REAL SALT LAKE 3, LOS ANGELES FC 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored two goals and Real Salt Lake beat expansion club Los Angeles FC for RSL’s first playoff victory since 2013.

RSL entered with just three road wins this season, and LAFC had only lost once at home.

Kreilach opened the scoring in the 21st minute by settling Brooks Lennon’s cross with his chest and one-touching it home. Kreilach tied it at 2 in the 58th after a poor clearance fell to his feet and he volleyed it inside the post.