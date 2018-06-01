Revs aim to get back into win column vs. Red Bulls

The New England Revolution have several goals they’ll try to reach Saturday night. They include getting back in the win column and shutting down high-scoring Bradley Wright-Phillips.

After two straight draws over the last week, New England looks to snap a three-game skid against Wright-Phillips and the New York Red Bulls.

The Revolution, who are playing their third game in eight days, failed to collect wins in the first two matches, but still salvaged points.

Last Saturday, the club settled for a 3-3 draw on the road against the Vancouver Whitecaps. On Wednesday, Teal Bunbury scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute to lift New England (5-4-4) into a 1-1 tie with Atlanta United.

Bunbury has seven goals, leaving him two off the MLS Golden Boot lead and two shy of matching a career high set in 2011 with Sporting Kansas City. The Revs are 4-0-3 this season with Bunbury scores.

“We kept pushing, and we got a point, and we’ll assess this game,” Bunbury said. “Good thing we have a game in a couple of days against the Red Bulls, who are another great team. … we’re going to be looking to get three points in that game as well.”

While Bunbury carries New England, Wright-Phillips continues to put together another fine — and potentially record-setting season — for New York. With eight goals and five assists after 11 matches, the Englishman is on pace for 39 points. Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco hold the MLS record for most points in a season with 38 (22 goals, 16 assists).

A two-time Golden Boot winner, Wright-Phillips scored in each of New York’s last three matches against New England and expects another tough one this weekend.

“Every time we play against them, it is a battle,” Wright-Phillips told the league’s official website. “I think that is the one team that we prepare for battle-wise during the week because that team it is not really about football, it is about winning the battle and three points come after.”

One battle to watch Saturday will be Wright-Phillips against New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, who made several key saves versus Atlanta, including a one-hander in Ezequiel Barco in the 82nd minute.

“Every game, he makes these saves that you’re just like, ‘How’s he doing it?’ ” New England defender Andrew Farrell said. “It’s a testament to how hard he works.”

Turner is tied for fourth in MLS with 48 saves with three shutouts.

New England is tied with Orlando City for the sixth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Both the Revs and Lions are three points behind the fourth-place Red Bulls, who are only four points off the top spot.

New York (7-3-1) saw its four-game winning streak end with last Saturday’s scoreless draw against the Philadelphia Union.