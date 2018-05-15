Renato Sanches off Portugal’s preliminary WCup squad

LISBON, Portugal (AP) Midfielder Renato Sanches has missed out on making Portugal’s 35-player preliminary World Cup squad.

Sanches was considered one of Europe’s rising talents after he helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship.

But the 20-year-old player has struggled since then. He was loaned by Bayern Munich to Swansea this season and made only 12 English Premier League appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads a potent group of attacking players that includes Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, AC Milan striker Andre Silva and winger Goncalo Guedes, who has impressed with Spanish club Valencia.

Coach Fernando Santos also included midfielder Andre Gomes despite his troubles at Barcelona.

The Portuguese Football Federation says Santos will announce his final 23-man squad on Thursday.

Portugal faces Spain in one of the biggest group match clashes on June 15. Morocco and Iran are also in their group.

Portugal:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beteo (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon).

Defenders: Antunes (Getafe), Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Joao Cancelo (Inter Milan), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Luis Neto (Fenerbahce), Mario Rui (Naples), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto), Rolando (Marseille), Ruben Dias (Benfica).

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Andre Gomes (Barcelona), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Sergio Oliveira (FC Porto), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon).

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Eder (Lokomotiv), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Nani (Lazio), Paulinho (Braga), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas), Ronny Lopes (Monaco).