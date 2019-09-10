Real Salt Lake brings tough defense into matchup with San Jose

San Jose Earthquakes (13-10-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (13-11-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake plays the San Jose Earthquakes on a defensive hot streak. Real Salt Lake has conceded just seven goals over the past 10 games.

Real Salt Lake is 6-8-3 in Western Conference play. Kyle Beckerman ranks tenth in MLS action with eight cards, all of them yellow. Real Salt Lake has 65 cards, racking up five red cards.

The Earthquakes are 9-7-3 against Western Conference teams. San Jose ranks second in the MLS with 178 shots on goal, averaging 6.4 per game.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Savarino has seven goals and four assists for Real Salt Lake. Albert Rusnak has three goals over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Chris Wondolowski has 13 goals and one assist for San Jose. Vako Qazaishvili has four goals over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 5-3-2, averaging 1.5 goals, one assist, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

San Jose: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.3 assists, 8.1 shots on goal and 9.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Tony Beltran (injured), Nick Besler (injured), Jordan Allen (injured).

San Jose: Shea Salinas (injured).