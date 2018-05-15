Peru’s Guerrero seeks legal action after doping suspension

LIMA, Peru (AP) Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero is still analyzing legal options after a doping ban ruled him out of the World Cup.

Guerrero arrived from Brazil on Tuesday to a Lima airport crowded with supporters after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld an appeal to extend his ban to January.

Guerrero said ”I am not going to the World Cup, that is too big of a hit. I have to see which actions to take with my lawyers.”

CAS issued its ruling on Monday after FIFA’s initial six-month ban ended earlier in May.

The 34-year-old Guerrero was set to captain Peru in Russia at its first World Cup appearance since 1982.

Guerrero tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, at a World Cup qualifying game against Argentina in October. His lawyers argued the stimulant had not been performance enhancing, and was accidentally consumed in contaminated tea.