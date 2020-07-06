Norway defender signs with French club Nimes

NIMES, France (AP) — French soccer club Nimes, which narrowly avoided relegation to the second division, signed Norway defender Birger Meling on Monday.

The 25-year-old Meling joins Nimes from Norwegian side Rosenborg. He signed through the 2022-23 season.

Meling has appeared 11 times for Norway.

Nimes finished the season in 18th place when the league was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic and was able to keep its place in the top division.

Toulouse finished last and was relegated along with next-to-last Amiens. Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion.