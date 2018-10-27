Newcastle winless start reaches 10 games in 0-0 v Saints

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Newcastle climbed off the bottom of the Premier League despite extending its winless start to the season to 10 games after a 0-0 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Rafa Benitez’s team continued to set unwanted club records for the poorest start to a campaign and it never looked likely to break its winning duck on the south coast.

But Newcastle was able to pick up a third point of the season — and go immediately above last-place Huddersfield — thanks to some determined defending, and wayward finishing from a Southampton team which is almost as poor.

Southampton has not scored in the league for more than a month but it had its chances against Newcastle.

Ryan Bertrand’s early shot from the edge of the area cannoned into the path of Mohamed Elyounoussi, whose effort from an angle was kept out by a sharp save from Martin Dubravka.

Danny Ings then found Nathan Redmond on the corner of the area but the winger hurried his shot and the ball flew over.

After the break, Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey worked himself a shooting opportunity 20 yards (meters) out but skied his shot.

At the other end, Charlie Austin had the ball in the net but only after fouling Dubravka in an aerial challenge.