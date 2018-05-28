Melia’s PK stop helps Sporting KC to 0-0 tie with Crew

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) Tim Melia had his sixth shutout of the season, including a diving save on a penalty kick, in Sporting Kansas City’s 0-0 tie with the Columbus Crew on Sunday night.

Melia, the 2017 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, finished three saves. After he was called for a foul against Gyasi Zardes – tied for the MLS lead with eight goals – in the area, Melia went to his left to deny Zardes’ penalty kick in the 43rd minute.

Kansas City (7-2-4) is unbeaten in its last four games and has just one loss since dropping the season opener against New York City FC.

The Crew played the second half a man down after Federico Higuain was shown a straight red card for a serious foul in first-half stoppage time.

Columbus (7-3-4) is unbeaten in its last seven following a three-game losing streak. Zack Steffen had three saves in his MLS-leading seventh shutout this season.

Kansas City is unbeaten in its last six home games, outscoring opponents 13-4.