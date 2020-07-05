MATCHDAY: Spurs face resurgent Everton in Premier League

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Separated by one point, Tottenham and Everton are languishing in midtable and struggling to secure European qualification for next season ahead of their meeting in the Premier League. With just one win in three matches since the restart, 10th-place Tottenham has slipped 10 points adrift of the Champions League places and realistically is fighting for a spot in the Europa League now. Jose Mourinho’s team is four points behind seventh-place Arsenal. Everton is unbeaten since the resumption and seeking a third straight win.

SPAIN

Sevilla can move closer to securing a Champions League spot when it hosts relegation-threatened Eibar. A win will give Sevilla a six-point gap to fifth-place Villarreal with four rounds to go. Seventh-place Real Sociedad visits midtable Levante looking to stay in contention for a Europa League spot at least.

GERMANY

Heidenheim can push Werder Bremen out of the Bundesliga for the first time since 1981 in the second leg of their promotion-relegation playoff. The first leg in Bremen on Thursday finished 0-0. That leaves everything to play for in the second leg in the small southern city of Heidenheim, which has never hosted top-flight soccer. Werder is without captain and center back Niklas Moisander after he was sent off in the first game.