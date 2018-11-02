Man City’s De Bruyne facing 6 weeks out with new knee injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is facing another six weeks out with a fresh injury.

De Bruyne, who has only just returned from two months out with ligament damage in his right knee, now has the same problem in his left knee. The ligament was damaged in City’s 2-0 victory over Fulham in the League Cup on Thursday.

City says De Bruyne underwent medical scans on Friday and it was determined the Belgium international doesn’t require surgery but he is expected to be out for five-to-six weeks.

“This kind of injury is unlucky but he’s so strong and had recovered so well,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “The other was more dangerous than this one. He’ll recover well. We have an excellent (medical) department.”