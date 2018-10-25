Madrid earns 88.6M euros in Champions League prize money

MADRID (AP) — Champions League winner Real Madrid earned 88.6 million euros ($101.2 million) in prize money from UEFA last season, while beaten finalist Liverpool pocketed 81.2 million euros ($92.7 million).

Semifinalist Roma received the second highest windfall of 83.8 million euros ($95.7 million) because it picked up a bigger share of the TV rights money.

A year ago, runner-up Juventus topped the list with 110.4 million euros (then $130.4 million). Quarterfinalist Leicester picked up almost 81.7 million euros (then $96.5 million) and champion Madrid earned 81 million euros (then $95.7 million).

Organizer UEFA awarded a basic 12.7 million euros ($14.5 million) to each of the 32 teams that reached the Champions League group stage in each of the last two seasons, plus bonuses for results and a share of the TV rights money.

Of the group-stage clubs, Qarabag’s 16.8 million euros ($19.2 million) was the lowest share of the almost 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) available in the prize fund.

A complex formula gives teams a share of broadcast deals covering their home country and allows domestic champions to earn more than second to fourth-place sides.