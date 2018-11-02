Kreilach scores twice, RSL reaches Western Conference semis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored two goals and Real Salt Lake beat expansion club Los Angeles FC 3-2 on Thursday night for RSL’s first playoff victory since 2013.

RSL entered with just three road wins this season, and LAFC had only lost once at home.

Kreilach opened the scoring in the 21st minute by settling Brooks Lennon’s cross with his chest and one-touching it home. Kreilach tied it at 2 in the 58th after a poor clearance fell to his feet and he volleyed it inside the post.

RSL went ahead in the 69th on LAFC’s own goal as Jefferson Savarino’s shot redirected off Walker Zimmerman’s head into the back of the net.

Danilo Silva tied it at 1 for LAFC in the 31st, heading in Carlos Vela’s free kick. Second-half substitute Christian Ramirez gave LAFC a 2-1 lead in the 55th after getting past the defense for Lee Nguyen’s through ball and sending it over Nick Rimando.

All three of Ramirez’s goals with LAFC this season, after being traded from Minnesota, came against RSL.