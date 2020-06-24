Jimenez, Traore combine again as Wolves beat Bournemouth 1-0

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Mexico striker Raul Jimenez took advantage of another pinpoint cross from Adama Traore to earn Wolverhampton a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday and keep pace with Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification.

Four days after the pair combined for a the opening goal in Wolves’ 2-0 win at West Ham, Traore sent in another dangerous delivery from the right wing that Jimenez met with a powerful header into the roof of the net in the 60th minute.

It was Jimenez’s 15th goal this campaign, extending his record haul for a Wolves player in a Premier League season.

Traore and Jimenez have now combined for 10 goals this season, more than any other pair in this Premier League season.

Sixth-place Wolves stayed tied for points with fifth-place Man United, which beat Sheffield United 3-0 on Wednesday. Fifth place will be enough to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League if second-place Manchester City fails in its appeal against a two-year European ban.

Bournemouth remained in the relegation zone, in third-to-last place. It has the same number of points as West Ham in 17th and Aston Villa in 19th.