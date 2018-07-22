Ibrahimovic leads Galaxy over Union 3-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a goal and an assist and the Los Angeles Galaxy beat the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday for their third straight victory.

Ibrahimovic one-timed Romain Alessandrini’s pass into the right corner to make it 2-1 in the 63rd minute. Michael Ciani added another for the Galaxy (9-7-4) in the 82nd minute with his first goal of the season. Alessandrini assisted on the play.

Ola Kamara tied it at 1 in the 48th minute, finishing Ibrahimovic’s through ball with a chip over outstretched goalkeeper Andre Blake. It was Kamara’s eighth goal of the season.

C.J. Sapong opened the scoring for the Union (7-10-3) with a redirection of Borek Dockal’s pass in the 29th minute.