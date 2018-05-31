Hollingshead’s goal, assist lead FC Dallas past Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Ryan Hollingshead had a goal and an assist, helping FC Dallas beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Dallas (6-1-5) is unbeaten in its last six games against Los Angeles (5-7-1).

FC Dallas scored two goals seven minutes apart in the first half. Mauro D�az sent a pass along the top of the 18-yard box and Ryan Hollingshead curled it inside the post in the 33rd minute. It was D�az’s seventh assist of the year. In the 40th minute, Hollingshead passed it across goal to find Cristian Colman at the far post for a bouncing header.

Carlos Gruezo added a breakaway goal in the 66th for a 3-0 lead.

Los Angeles got on the board in the 69th when Zlatan Ibrahimovic rolled a shot inside the far post following a defensive turnover. He scored on a volley in stoppage time after FC Dallas was reduced to 10 men following Colman’s red card.