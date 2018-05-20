Green, Sargent join Pulisic on US Soccer roster vs Bolivia
CHICAGO (AP) Midfielder Julian Green returns to the U.S. national team for the first time in two years, joining star midfielder Christian Pulisic on a young American roster for a May 28 exhibition against Bolivia at Chester, Pennsylvania.
Josh Sargent, an 18-year-old forward who moved to Germany’s Werder Bremen this year but has yet to play for the club, is among seven players on the 22-man roster announced Sunday who could make their national team debuts. He is joined by goalkeeper Alex Bono, midfielder Alejandro Guido and defenders Matthew Olosunde, Erik Palmer-Brown, Keaton Parks and Antonee Robinson.
Pulisic and left back Jorge Villafana are the only players who were in the lineup for the 2-1 loss at Trinidad and Tobago last October that ended the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.