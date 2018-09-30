Bologna’s Orsolini shows off his highly touted potential

ROME (AP) — Krzysztof Piatek is off to the best start for a Serie A debutante in nearly 70 years.

The 23-year-old Poland striker scored both of Genoa’s goals in a 2-1 win over Frosinone on Sunday to raise his tally to eight in six matches.

The last player to achieve the feat was Karl Aage Hansen with Atalanta in 1949-50.

Overall this season, Piatek has scored 12 goals in all competitions — including his four-goal performance in the Italian Cup in August.

Piatek’s performances have helped Genoa into sixth place.

Piatek had already scored twice before Frosinone pulled one back with a penalty from Camillo Ciano for its first goal of the season.

Piatek joined Genoa from Cracovia for a reported fee of 4 million euros ($4.6 million) in June. There are reports that Juventus is interested in signing him to a much bigger contract.

ORSOLINI’S OUTBURST

Bologna’s 21-year-old winger Riccardo Orsolini showed glimpses of why he is considered one of Italy’s next great strikers in a 2-1 comeback win over Udinese.

Shortly after coming off the bench, Orsolini expertly redirected a cross inside the near post for the winner eight minutes from time — earning his first Serie A goal.

Orsolini, who is on loan from Juventus, also hit the post in the closing minutes.

At last year’s under-20 World Cup, Orsolini won the tournament’s Golden Boot award by scoring five goals to help Italy finish third.

OTHER MATCHES

Gervinho was on target again as he fired Parma to a 1-0 win over Empoli, which hit the post twice.

The 31-year-old former Arsenal and Roma player has scored three goals in his past four matches.

Fiorentina’s 2-0 win over Atalanta gave the Viola four victories in four home matches.

Jordan Veretout converted a penalty for Fiorentina and Cristiano Biraghi added another with a free kick that was confirmed by goal-line technology.

Also, Simone Zaza scored his first goal since joining Torino in a 1-0 win at Chievo Verona.

Sassuolo could move up to second with a win over AC Milan later.