Galaxy-Rapids Preview

The Colorado Rapids suffered through a nine-game losing streak before finding some footing with a couple wins more than a month ago. Those two victories were a temporary respite for a team struggling through the season.

Saturday offers Colorado another chance to get that winning feeling again, but it won’t be easy. The Rapids host the L.A. Galaxy, who are riding a nine-game unbeaten streak in MLS play and sit third in the Western Conference heading into this weekend’s action.

The Galaxy (10-7-5) have gone 5-0-4 since May 30 to get into the thick of the playoff race. They are 3-0-1 over their last four games and have come from behind in all of them to earn points, including a 4-3 victory over Orlando City SC on Sunday

“I told the team just now after the (Orlando) game, if we keep doing this, I’ll be 90 by the time the season’s over,” L.A. coach Sigi Schmid said on the Rapids website. “It’s great for the fans, great for TV and all that stuff, but it’s really hard on me emotionally.”

The Galaxy’s streak has been sparked by the strong play of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a 36-year-old striker who joined the team in March. Ibrahimovic had a hat trick in the second half of Sunday’s win and has 15 goals this season.

“Physically I feel good. I’m training good,” Ibrahimovic told reporters after the win against Orlando City. “I’m playing all the games. I have a good balance. I take care of my body. My age is what it is, I’m still proving even if my age what it is, I’m still proving that it’s not about the age. It’s about how you prepare and how you take care of yourself. People were worried how old I am. But don’t worry about my age. You should worry when I slow down.”

The Rapids (4-12-5) will try to snap a five-game winless streak. After beating Minnesota and Vancouver, Colorado has gone 0-3-2, including a 2-1 loss at D.C. United last Saturday night. The Rapids scored only six goals in July.

A bright spot in the loss last week was the play of new Rapids player Kellyn Acosta. The midfielder, acquired from FC Dallas for Dominique Badji on July 23, made a quick impression on his new team with a highlight-reel goal against D.C. United to tie the game in the 82nd minute.

Acosta had seven shots in the loss and got raves from Colorado coach Anthony Hudson .

“Kellyn got hold of the ball and he was confident,” Hudson told reporters following the game. “You want someone who’s confident enough to grab the ball, and Kellyn is a quality player. It goes in and it’s a dream debut. The reality is, the way he responded is outstanding.”

Joining the Rapids is a new start for Acosta, and it could give them something to build on moving forward. He also might provide a spark for Colorado in an attempt to snap the winless skid and slow down the streaking Galaxy.