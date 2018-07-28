Galaxy aim to extend unbeaten streak against Orlando City

The LA Galaxy’s three-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at new crosstown rival Los Angeles FC, but after rallying for a 2-2 draw, their unbeaten streak continues at eight games.

Meanwhile, their opponent Sunday at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. — Orlando City SC — continued to struggle mightily with a 2-0 loss at home to New York City FC.

The Galaxy are 9-7-5 and fourth in the Western Conference with 32 points after salvaging a point against LAFC after trailing 2-0. They are 4-0-4 in their last eight MLS games, avoiding a loss since May 30 against FC Dallas at home.

Orlando City SC started 6-2-1 but is now 7-13-1 and in ninth in the Eastern Conference with 22 points after losing 11 of its last 12 games.

“The biggest thing for me is I’ll never make excuses,” Orlando City coach James O’Connor said. “The easy thing for me to do is to come out here and say, ‘Oh, we hit the post four times.’ There’s something to that, but equally for me there shouldn’t be a disparity between the first and second half.

“When you actually look at that midway through the second half, the supporters are absolutely on their feet, chanting, roaring, really supporting the team. It gets to the point where there’s a desperation to want to do well for those supporters. I ask them just to stick with us. As a club, we’re going through a difficult time. But I can promise you things will get better.”

Orlando City was reduced to 10 players after defender Shane O’Neill, who made his 50th consecutive start, was given a straight red card after video review in the 83rd minute.

The Lions could not convert despite outshooting New York City FC, 21-14. Goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. made only his third start of the season for Orlando City.

The outlook is much brighter for the LA Galaxy.

Romain Alessandrini scored in the 82nd minute against LAFC off a Zlatan Ibrahimovic assist. Four minutes later, LAFC newcomer Andre Horta — making his debut off the bench — handed Ola Kamara a free run at goaltender Tyler Miller, extended far from the goal while trying to retrieve the errant long back pass, leading to an empty-net finish.

“We never gave up. We kept going and I think we were stronger in the end,” Ibrahimovic said. “You could see it — they were a little bit tired and we created more chances. I think we should have buried this game. We should have won in the end because we had so many good chances.

“When you get those chances, you can not miss. You need to score.”

The Galaxy had a possession edge of 53.1 percent to 46.9 percent against LAFC but could only muster four shots on target with 15 shots on goal overall. LAFC had seven shots on target with 18 shots overall.

“We have a good spirit, a good mentality,” Ibrahimovic said of the comeback. “But still it’s not good to (trail) 2-0 and go from there.”