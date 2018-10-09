First coaching changes in Italy, Spain and Germany

Less than two months in the season, the first coaching changes came in Germany, Italy and Spain on Tuesday.

Genoa, which is mid-table in Serie A, fired Davide Ballardini and brought back Ivan Juric. Last-place Chievo dismissed Lorenzo D’Anna.

The team at the bottom of the Spanish league is also looking for a new coach after the exit of Leo Franco at Huesca.

The first coaching departure in Germany came on Sunday when Tayfun Korkut was fired. Former Schalke and Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl was hired as his successor on Tuesday.

GENOA

Genoa ousted Ballardini two days after a 3-1 loss at home to Parma and with a visit to Italian league leader Juventus next after the international break.

Ballardini had been with Genoa for nearly a year, since Juric was fired following a derby defeat to Sampdoria.

D’Anna was fired after Chievo’s 3-1 loss at AC Milan, the club’s sixth loss in eight matches.

CHIEVO

Chievo’s only points have come from two draws and the squad has minus-1 point after being deducted three points last month for false accounting.

D’Anna, a former Chievo captain, took over in April when Roland Maran was fired. He helped Chievo finish 13th last season and avoid relegation with three straight wins to conclude the season.

Former Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura and former Chievo coach Giuseppe Iachini are reportedly being considered to replace D’Anna.

STUGGART

Korkut was let go, along with assistants Ilija Aracic and Steven Cherundolo, following the side’s 3-1 defeat to previously last-place Hannover on Saturday. The defeat left Stuttgart last in the league after seven games.

The 43-year-old Weinzierl agreed a deal through June 2020 and will take charge of his first training session on Wednesday.

Weinzierl, who led Jahn Regensburg into the second division and Augsburg to the Europa League, had a difficult time at Schalke when he took over the Gelsenkirchen-based club in 2016. He started his tenure with five Bundesliga defeats and was eventually sacked at the end of the season.

HUESCA

The promoted team won its first-ever game in the Spanish top-flight and then drew its second fixture before being routed 8-2 by Barcelona. It lost four of the five games since then and drew the other.

Huesca went back and forth between the third and fourth tiers after its debut in 1960 until reaching the second division for the first time in the 2008-09 season.