FIFA life ban for Guatemalan jailed in soccer bribery case
ZURICH (AP) FIFA ethics judges have imposed a life ban from soccer on a Guatemalan official who took bribes linked to marketing deals for World Cup qualifying games.
Hector Trujillo was the first defendant sentenced last October in a sprawling American investigation of soccer corruption. He received an eight-month prison term after admitting wire fraud and conspiracy charges.
FIFA says its ethics committee has fined Trujillo $200,000 but it is unclear how the sport’s ruling body can enforce payment.
In a Brooklyn federal court, Trujillo was said to have received bribes totaling $175,000 as the Guatemalan soccer federation’s CEO-like general secretary. He was ordered to pay $415,000 in restitution.
Trujillo, a former constitutional court judge, was arrested in Florida during a December 2015 cruise holiday, just days after the U.S. Justice Department unsealed an indictment against him.
