UEFA Champions League
PSG Forward Ousmane Dembélé Limps Off Against Barcelona In Champions League
UEFA Champions League

PSG Forward Ousmane Dembélé Limps Off Against Barcelona In Champions League

Updated Oct. 20, 2026 4:36 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé went off injured in the first half against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Ballon d’Or winner pulled up clutching the back of his left thigh following a run down the left in the 19th minute.

He signalled to the bench and asked to come off. Spain's World Cup-winning forward Ferran Torres replaced him.

PSG coach Luis Enrique used Dembélé sparingly in the French league last season and has already rested him twice in Ligue 1 during this campaign.

The 29-year-old Dembélé has struggled with injury setbacks during his career.

PSG was also missing star left back Nuno Mendes against Barca due to a thigh injury.

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo went off injured moments after Dembélé and was replaced by Fermin Lopez.

PSG defender Willian Pacho received treatment near the end of the first half. He hurt his head when López accidentally kicked him after running through on goal and followed up his initial shot that was saved by goalkeeper Matvei Safonov.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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