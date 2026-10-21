PSG Leaves Barcelona Battle Banged Up, 3 Players Seriously Injured

Paris Saint-Germain paid a high price for its thrilling Champions League win over Barcelona with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tearing the ACL in his right knee and Ousmane Dembélé and captain Marquinhos both tearing thigh muscles.

PSG said in a statement Wednesday that Kvaratskhelia will have an operation in the coming days and that Dembélé (left thigh) and Marquinhos (right thigh) both face several weeks out.

Ballon d’Or winner Dembélé pulled up clutching the back of his left thigh following a run down the left in the 19th minute of Tuesday's game.

Kvaratskhelia landed awkwardly after sprinting back to make a tackle on Xavi Espart early in the second half and looked in severe pain as he clutched his knee.

"I prepared for this game the best I have ever prepared. I thought I was prepared for everything," the Georgia star posted on Instagram. "I’m ready to go through these months in labor, pain, tears. I know I have to come back stronger for my people who always have my back, I won’t let you down."

(Photo by David Ramos - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Kvaratskhelia, who can play on both wings, and 32-year-old central defender Marquinhos were both replaced on the hour mark at Parc des Princes, where two-time defending champion PSG won 4-2 for a third straight win in the competition.

Marquinhos, who has played more than 500 games since joining PSG in 2013, sat down on the field in the 58th minute and immediately began rubbing the back of his thigh.

PSG coach Luis Enrique used Dembélé sparingly in the French league last season and has already rested him twice in Ligue 1 this campaign.

The France star, who scored six goals at the World Cup, struggled with injuries last season and the speedy forward had been beset by leg muscle injuries at his previous club Barcelona.

The 2024-25 campaign, which led to him winning the men's Ballon d'Or, saw Dembélé playing 50 games overall in a season for the first time in his career.

Kvaratskhelia injured his right ankle last season.

PSG hosts Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday with both sides level on points at the top of the standings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.