Dutch player, coach Frank de Boer takes over Atlanta United

ATLANTA (AP) — Frank de Boer, who appeared in two World Cups for the Netherlands during an illustrious playing career and went on to capture four straight league titles as the coach at Ajax, is taking over at Atlanta United.

The Major League Soccer champions announced the coaching hire Sunday. The 48-year-old de Boer agreed to a multiyear contract to replace Tata Martino, who left Atlanta after two seasons amid reports that he is taking over as coach of the Mexican national team.

De Boer spent more than 15 combined seasons at Ajax and FC Barcelona during his playing career. He made 112 appearances for the Dutch national team, helping lead his country to the quarterfinals of the 1994 World Cup and the semifinals four years later.

As a coach, de Boer guided Ajax to four straight domestic league titles. He was dumped after short stints in his two previous jobs with Internazionale in Italy’s Serie A and Crystal Palace in England’s Premier League.