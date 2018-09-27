CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Chicago next July 7

MIAMI (AP) — Chicago’s Soldier Field will host the CONCACAF Gold Cup final for the third time next year.

The game will be played on July 7, CONCACAF said Thursday. That is the same day as the Women’s World Cup final in Lyon, France, making a likely television doubleheader for Fox in the United States.

Soldier Field also was site of the Gold Cup final in 2007 and 2013.

The expanded 16-nation tournament, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, starts in mid-June. The United States is defending champion.