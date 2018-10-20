Cardiff beats Fulham 4-2 for first EPL win, moves off bottom

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Cardiff recorded its first win of the season in the English Premier League by beating Fulham 4-2 and moved off the bottom of the standings on Saturday.

Fulham scored the best goal of the game — through Andre Schurrle’s 30-meter strike — but the league’s leakiest defense soon conceded twice, to Josh Murphy and Bobby Reid.

Ryan Sessegnon equalized before halftime with his first Premier League goal, but makeshift striker Callum Paterson restored Cardiff’s lead, and substitute Kadeem Harris secured the victory three minutes from time.

Fulham, which has conceded 25 goals in nine games, dropped into the bottom three.