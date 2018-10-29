Can undergoes successful surgery to remove thyroid nodule

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Emre Can has undergone successful surgery to have a thyroid nodule removed.

The lump was discovered after his return from international duty with Germany. Juventus says Can underwent surgery on Monday in Frankfurt.

The Italian club says the operation “was a complete success” and adds that “the prognosis for the resumption of physical activity will be better assessed in the coming days.”

Reports say that Can faces 5-6 weeks on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old Can joined Juventus from Liverpool in the offseason on a free transfer and has made 10 appearances for the club.