Benfica wins to keep Porto from clinching Portuguese title

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica beat Vitória Guimarães 2-0 on Tuesday to keep Porto from clinching the Portuguese league title.

Chiquinho scored in the 37th minute and Haris Seferovic added the second in the 87th to move Benfica within five points of Porto ahead of the rival’s home match against third-place Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

A draw against Sporting will be enough to give Porto its second Portuguese title in three seasons. It could have secured the trophy on Tuesday if Benfica had lost points against Vitória Guimarães, which stayed in seventh place.

There will be two rounds left after Porto’s game on Wednesday.

The Portuguese league was among the first to restart amid the coronavirus pandemic. All matches are being played without fans.