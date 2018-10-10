Benfica fined for playing bullfighting song after victory

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese soccer federation has fined Benfica in 765 euros ($878) for playing a bullfighting song after its victory over rival Porto on Sunday.

The song was played through the loudspeakers at the Stadium of Light almost immediately after the team’s 1-0 win over Porto.

The federation said Benfica violated regulations by playing the song inside the soccer stadium.

Bullfights are legal in Portugal, although bulls are not killed in the arena as they are in other countries.

Portuguese newspaper Record said Benfica coach Rui Vitoria is known for being a fan of bullfighting.