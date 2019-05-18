Bayern Munich wins record 7th straight Bundesliga title

MUNICH (AP) — Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben scored in their last Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich to clinch a record-extending seventh straight league title after routing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 on Saturday.

Ribery was honored for 10 years of service before the game, and Robben for 12, and both wingers repaid the tributes after coming on as second-half substitutes.

Ribery eluded two Frankfurt defenders before chipping Kevin Trapp to sign off in style in the 72nd minute. Seven minutes later, David Alaba gave Robben a tap-in.

Kingsley Coman, David Alaba and Renato Sanches also scored to ensure Bayern finished two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, which kept the pressure on to the last by winning at Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0.

It was the first time Bayern clinched the league title in its own stadium since moving into its new home in 2005 and the first time it was decided on the final day since 2009 when Wolfsburg finished ahead of the Bavarian powerhouse.