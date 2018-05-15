Barcelona backs FIFA’s proposal for 24-team Club World Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona has given its backing to FIFA’s plans to expand the Club World Cup to a 24-team competition played every four years.

Barcelona’s board of directors says the expanded tournament would be ”exciting, dynamic, inclusive and prestigious.”

The Liga champion regards as favorable the subsequent elimination of ”two FIFA competitions, the Confederations Cup (for national teams) and the current Club World Cup” played every year by seven clubs in December.

Barcelona says FIFA’s plans would also ”create a global platform for clubs to contribute to the growth of their brands.”

Rival Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid has also said it likes the proposal.