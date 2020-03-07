Ayew goal guides Palace to 1-0 win over Watford in EPL

LONDON (AP) — A first-half goal from the in-form Jordan Ayew helped Crystal Palace climb to 10th in the English Premier League with a 1-0 home victory over Watford at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Striker Ayew grabbed his fourth goal in the last 11 league games when he shot home from the edge of the penalty area in the 28th minute.

It gave Palace its third successive win in the league and helped 72-year-old manager Roy Hodgson celebrate in style after signing a one-year contract extension in the week.

Watford, which produced a shock 3-0 win over runaway leader Liverpool last Saturday, remain fourth from bottom in the EPL standings.

