Asian Cup to get video review starting in quarterfinals

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Video review will be used at the Asian Cup starting in the quarterfinals.

The Asian Football Confederation said in September it would use the VAR technology at some stage during the Jan. 5-Feb. 1 tournament.

The VAR system will be used for seven games in Dubai, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.

The AFC says the quarterfinal introduction is line with the African Cup of Nations and Copa Libertadores in South America. UEFA will use VAR in the Champions League next season, and at the 2020 European Championship.

The system was tested in some European leagues and other competitions worldwide before FIFA used it at the World Cup in Russia.