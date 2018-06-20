AP PHOTOS: Ronaldo shines on day of 1-0 World Cup matches
MOSCOW (AP) Day 7 of the World Cup brought some clarity into the group standings, and Cristiano Ronaldo seized another opportunity to shine.
It was also a day when all three matches ended 1-0 – only the third time in World Cup history with three single-goal games in the same day.
Ronaldo scored his – and his team’s – fourth goal of the tournament, leading Portugal past Morocco.
Spain joined its neighbor and rival atop Group B by beating Iran. The result eliminated Morocco, while Iran still has a chance to make the second round.
Uruguay’s win over Saudi Arabia eliminated both the Saudis and Egypt in Group A and guaranteed host Russia a spot in the second round.