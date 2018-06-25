AP PHOTOS: Daily life in Russia during the World Cup
MOSCOW (AP) The World Cup has brought hundreds of thousands of international tourists to Russia, but in Moscow and the 10 other host cities, many people have gone about their lives with minimal disruption away from the stadiums.
AP photographers captured images of Russians dancing, fishing and attending elaborate graduation ceremonies during the mild and sun-splashed summer. Even in the sprawling, bustling capital city, there were moments of peace and solitude.
