American Brooks’ 1st Wolfsburg goal helps sink Schalke

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — American defender John Brooks’ first goal for Wolfsburg paved the way for a 2-1 win against last season’s runner-up Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Brooks joined the Volkswagen-backed club from Hertha Berlin last year and had a frustrating first season due to injury.

The 25-year-old U.S. international met Maximilian Arnold’s corner with a powerful header to give the home side a 33rd-minute lead on Saturday.

Brooks then gave away a late penalty for a dangerous challenge on Schalke’s Breel Embolo. Nabil Bentaleb duly equalized from the spot before Daniel Ginczek claimed Wolfsburg’s winner in injury time.