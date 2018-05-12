Alves at peace despite injury that put him out of World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) Right back Dani Alves says he is at peace despite the knee injury that forced him out of the World Cup in Russia.

The Brazilian said in a video published Saturday that he wants fans and teammates to take nothing but good energies from him.

”Maybe my ego is a bit hurt right now, but my soul is at peace because I always tried to do my best,” Alves said in his social media channels.

Alves injured his right knee Tuesday in the French Cup final win with Paris Saint-Germain. PSG said his anterior cruciate ligament detached. The Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement on Friday he needs surgery.

Brazil will announce its squad Monday in Rio de Janeiro.