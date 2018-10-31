AC Milan moves into Champions League places with 2-1 win

MILAN (AP) — Alessio Romagnoli scored a spectacular goal in added time as AC Milan beat Genoa 2-1 in Serie A on Wednesday to move into the Champions League places.

Romagnoli, a center back, met a punched clearance from goalkeeper Andrei Radu with a lobbed volley from beyond the area.

The winner made up for Romagnoli’s own goal earlier, after Suso had given Milan an early lead.

Milan moved level on points with fifth-place Lazio but ahead on goal difference. The Rossoneri trail second-place Inter Milan and third-place Napoli by four points.

It’s the first time this season that Milan can take actual stock of its position since the Genoa game had been postponed from August after 43 people died in the Morandi bridge disaster.

Suso opened the scoring with a blistering shot five minutes in.

The left-footed Spaniard has scored nine of his last 11 Serie A goals with shots from outside the box.

After the break, Romagnoli’s deflection of a powerful shot from Christian Kouame ended up in his own goal.

Radu then produced a series of difficult saves to deny Milan until his risky charge forward to clear cost him with Romagnoli’s goal.

MAROTTA LEAVES

Juventus has terminated the contract of CEO and director general Giuseppe Marotta.

The move was expected after Marotta announced that he would not be nominated for another term as CEO on live TV at the club’s board meeting last week.

Marotta’s market moves were an important part of Juve’s run of seven straight Serie A titles. He joined the Bianconeri from Sampdoria in 2010.

Marotta is reportedly considering joining rival Inter Milan.

LOWER-DIVISION CHAOS

Virtus Entella will finally play its second match of the season in the third division this weekend.

While still holding out hope of promotion to Serie B, Entella has stated it will take to the pitch against Pisa on Sunday.

The announcement comes after new Italian football federation president Gabriele Gravina signaled that he plans to support previous rulings limiting Serie B to 19 clubs this season.

The move from 22 to 19 teams was made following the bankruptcies of Avellino, Bari and Cesena.

However, Entella, Novara, Pro Vercelli and Ternana — the four clubs relegated at the end of last season — plus Catania and Siena, which lost in the Serie C playoffs, are all still arguing for a place in the second division.

“On Sunday we’ll go out the pitch against Pisa because Serie C is forcing us to play,” a statement on Entella’s website said. “But playing the match doesn’t compromise an eventual readmission to the league we belong in. Entella will definitely continue its battle.”