Winnipeg visits St. Louis after Connor’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (21-14-3, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (25-8-6, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg visits the St. Louis Blues after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

The Blues are 9-1-1 against division opponents. St. Louis is eighth in the league shooting 10.4% and averaging 3.2 goals on 30.2 shots per game.

The Jets are 6-3-2 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg averages 3.0 per game, the fewest in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads the team averaging 0.4.

St. Louis beat Winnipeg 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 27. Tyler Bozak scored two goals for the Blues in the win and Connor scored two goals for the Jets in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron leads the Blues with 39 points, scoring 16 goals and registering 23 assists. Jaden Schwartz has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Mark Scheifele has recorded 40 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 23 assists for the Jets. Connor has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Ivan Barbashev: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (illness), Zach Sanford: day to day (upper body).

Jets: None listed.