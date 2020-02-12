Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice agrees to extension

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice has signed a multi-year extension with the Jets.

In his seventh season as Jets coach, Maurice has guided Winnipeg to the playoffs three times, including a run to the Western Conference final in 2018.

The Jets are in a tight race for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Maurice came to the Jets in 2013 after one season in Russia’s KHL as coach of Magnitogorsk Metallurg.

Maurice became a head coach in 1995 with the Hartford Whalers. He stayed with that franchise when it moved to Carolina in 1997, continuing as Hurricanes coach until he was dismissed in the 2003-04 season.

The highlight of his run in Carolina was a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2002 when the Hurricanes lost in five games to the Detroit Red Wings.

Maurice was hired by Toronto to coach its American Hockey League affiliate in 2005-06 before being promoted to serve in the same role with the Leafs a year later.

After missing the playoffs in his two seasons with Toronto, Maurice lost his job. He returned to Carolina as head coach in 2008 before his second stint with the Hurricanes ended in the 2011-12 season.