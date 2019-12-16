Winnipeg faces Carolina, seeks 6th straight home win

Carolina Hurricanes (20-11-2, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-11-2, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts Carolina looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Jets are 10-5-1 at home. Winnipeg has given up 20 power-play goals, killing 75.3% of opponent chances.

The Hurricanes have gone 10-6-2 away from home. Carolina leads the league with seven shorthanded goals, led by Sebastian Aho with three.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine leads the Jets with 21 assists and has collected 31 points this season. Blake Wheeler has recorded 14 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 26 total assists and has collected 33 points. Aho has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Hurricanes: Erik Haula: day to day (lower body).