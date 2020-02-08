Western Conference-leading St. Louis hosts Dallas

Dallas Stars (30-19-5, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (32-15-8, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues face the Dallas Stars.

The Blues are 10-5-1 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 80.9% of opponent opportunities.

The Stars are 19-9-4 against conference opponents. Dallas has converted on 19.5% of power-play opportunities, recording 31 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 29, St. Louis won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has recorded 53 total points while scoring 23 goals and adding 30 assists for the Blues. Zach Sanford has totaled five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with 15 goals and has 31 points. Joe Pavelski has totaled 6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Stars: None listed.