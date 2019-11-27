Western Conference-leader Edmonton and Colorado meet

Edmonton Oilers (16-7-3, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-8-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Edmonton Oilers travel to take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Article continues below ...

The Avalanche are 8-7-0 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado has scored 81 goals and is fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 14.

The Oilers are 7-5-3 in Western Conference play. Edmonton is sixth in the NHL shooting 10.9% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.2 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 14, Edmonton won 6-2. Connor McDavid recorded a team-high 6 points for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 33 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 19 assists. Andre Burakovsky has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 18 goals and has recorded 47 points. Leon Draisaitl has totaled 21 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Avalanche: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed).