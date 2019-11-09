Western Conference battle pits San Jose against Nashville

Nashville Predators (9-5-2, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-10-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville travels to San Jose in Western Conference action.

The Sharks are 4-6-0 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose serves 12.9 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 35 total minutes.

The Predators are 6-3-1 in conference games. Nashville is the league leader with 6.5 assists per game, led by Ryan Ellis averaging 0.8.

In their last meeting on Oct. 8, Nashville won 5-2. Roman Josi scored two goals for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 10 goals, adding five assists and totaling 15 points. Tomas Hertl has totaled four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nick Bonino leads the Predators with eight goals and has 13 points. Josi has recorded three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .870 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Melker Karlsson: day to day (upper body).

Predators Injuries: None listed.